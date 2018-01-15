Ask a Specialist: Arthritis Angst

According to the Arthritis Foundation, more than 50 million adults and almost 300,000 children have arthritis or some type of rheumatic disease. Are you one of them? Learn more about arthritis – the symptoms, risk factors and treatment options – with Dr. Andrew B. Richardson, orthopedic surgeon at Orthopedic Associates of Hawaii, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

Want more information? Join Dr. Richardson for a free Speaking of Health lecture called “Arthritis Angst” at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu. Catch it Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, from 6 – 7 pm. This is part of Queen’s – West O‘ahu’s monthly lecture series featuring important health information for the community. To register, call The Queen’s Referral Line at 691-7117. Or go to http://queenshealthsystems.com/lectures-and-classes.html