Former State Civil Defense Vice Director Ed Teixeira: “Hawaii needs to be better prepared for the unthinkable”

It’s said “the road to success is paved with failures.”

If that’s true than success is on the horizon for the state’s warning system. There are many lessons to be learned following Saturday’s missile alert false alarm.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, former State Civil Defense Vice Director Ed Teixeira joined us in studio to talk about the opportunities ahead for state and county agencies and how to address the FCC’s concerns about the government’s lack of safeguards and process controls that need to be implemented.