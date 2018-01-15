Friday Night Foodie Festival benefits Ronald McDonald House of Hawaii

Brie and Cashel Kodama are on the Board and Jr. Board of Directors for Kidz for a Cause. It’s a kid run organization whose purpose is to help other kids. This year, the beneficiary is the Ronald McDonald House of Hawaii.

Kids involved were given the opportunity to use their own hobbies and interests to raise money. The Kodama sisters, along with their friends, decided to organize a food festival!

The Friday Night Foodie Festival will be held on Friday, February 23 from 6-9pm at the Manoa Grand Ballrooms at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii. F eatured restaurants include: 12 th Avenue Grill, Fish Hook Café, Manoa Grand Ballrooms, Mud Hen water, MW Restaurant, Sansei Seafood Restaurant and Sushi Bar, Tamura’s Kitchen, The Pig and The Lady and Vino Italian Tapas and Wine Bar.

Ticket prices start at $65 for a general ticket, $30 for kids who are ages 7-12, and kids 6 and under are free. All paid tickets include one drink ticket.

For tickets, go to Eventbrite and look up Friday Night Foodie Festival, or email them at fridaynightfoodiefestival@gmail.com to purchase tickets.