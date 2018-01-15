Polynesian Bowl Team Mauka & Team Makai rosters are announced in Waikiki

Festivies for the second annual Polynesian Bowl got underway Monday, headlined in the evening with the draft at the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel.

Team Mauka captained and coached by San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner and Dick Vermeil announced their roster, alongside Team Makai led by Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Danny Shelton and Terry Donahue.

The Polynesian Bowl is a premier high school football all-star game, organized by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame (www.PolynesianFootballHOF.org) that features 100 of the world’s elite football players. A majority of players in the game will be of Polynesian ancestry.

The 2018 Polynesian Bowl will be played on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Aloha Stadium on O`ahu, Hawai`i during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend.

2018 POLYNESIAN BOWL ROSTERS

Legends Dick Vermeil and Terry Donahue will serve as Head Coaches; Cleveland Browns NT Danny Shelton and San Francisco 49ers DL DeForest Buckner will be the Honorary Team Captains; and NFL players Michael Bennett, Marcus Mariota, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ronnie Stanley have been named Ambassadors for the game.