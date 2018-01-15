Ryan’s Grill pending closure a reflection on changing times

Time is running out if you want to get your final fix of hot crab artichoke dip or grilled kalbi tidbits. A Ward Centre staple for 34 years will close its doors on January 20th.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, real estate expert Stephany Sofos joined us in studio to talk about the upcoming closure of Ryan’s Grill.

Sofos says 6 out of 10 restaurants die in the first 6 months of business, another 2 in 18 months, so only 20% survive their first 3 years.

She also added that Ryan’s is 10,000+ square feet in size and that is costly in today’s world based on rent, employees, and food costs to operate and the trend for restaurants is to go smaller. Millennials are the driving force now on everything from food, to dining and clothing. They are the ones shopping and eating out and they want their own experiences and not mom and dad’s place.

Sofos believes the space will be cut into two or three spaces for new restaurant concepts.

“In the end, it’s all good as we have to change with the times and can’t remain status quo,” says Sofos. “New concepts bring different fun experiences and while we are sad for the past memories, we look at making new ones in different places.”