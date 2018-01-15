Will there be a possible political shake up post false missile alert?

In the wake of this weekend’s false alarm, many people around the state are criticizing the Ige administration for what happened, and for how long it took to notify the public that the alert was sent out by mistake. “They want someone to stand up and take responsibility and they want to see consequences,” says Dr. John Hart of Hawaii Pacific University.

Governor Ige again made a statement Monday, offering a personal apology for what happened.

Dr Hart was asked if this weekend’s events will affect the Governor’s chances of re-election this November. “I think there is potential for political fallout here, in other words does this become the representative act of what a governor would say is low-key but what his opponent will argue is ineffective behavior.”

The Governor’s campaign gave us a statement saying in part “…we are confident Governor Ige will continue to lead and make the right decisions for the right reasons.”

The question according to Dr. Hart, becomes whether or not this weekend’s events will become a rallying point for Ige’s opponents. “In other words does this transcend this moment to be the representative example of the administration. It’s like George Bush looking at his watch during the debate, those individual events that for some people symbolize what’s wrong, and if this becomes the event for the governor it’s not good politically.”