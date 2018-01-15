With minutes to decide, what should you do in a real missile alert?

The false missile alarm caught many people off guard.

Some were at home just about to wake up, and others were either in their vehicles or playing outside.

But if the threat was real, you only have minutes to decide what to do next.

So what should you do?

If you’re not at home, emergency officials say find the best cover available – putting as much mass as possible between yourself and the blast.

Any type of cover even a blanket is better than nothing.

If you are at home, officials say stay home and away from windows.

If you’re outside, seek shelter in a nearby building – preferably a concrete structure.

We asked where should people go if they were stuck at the beach, a park, or hiking in the mountains. Places where there may be no buildings in sight.

Hawaii state emergency management officials tells us it’s the same, find the best cover available.

If you’re in a car, pull to the side of the road and find a nearby building. If you can’t, then safely remain in your car.

In Honolulu, city bus drivers were told to pull over and help passengers seek refuge in a building.

We learned there have been incidents where bus passengers were kicked off the bus.

City officials say there may have been some miscommunication and will be looking into those reports.

So once you’re inside, how long should people plan on staying indoors?

Following the blast, there’s radioactive fallout which could last up to 14 days.

So stay inside until you’re told to leave or for two weeks, whichever comes first.

Officials say it is crucial to be self-sufficient for at least 14 days.