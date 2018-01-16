Agency releases emergency alert list, says worker not doing well after mistake

A newly released image shows what options the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency worker was looking at on Saturday.

For security reasons, emergency officials would not release photos of the actual on-screen menu, but rather a close copy.

At the time the false alarm missile alert was issued, the worker clicked the last option that read “PACOM (CDW) – STATE ONLY.”

He should have clicked the one that read “DRILL – PACOM (DEMO) STATE ONLY.”

At the time, the drop-down menu did not have the “False Alarm BMD (CEM) – STATE ONLY” option.

HI-EMA acknowledged Saturday’s huge mistake, asserting it is taking steps to fix the public’s trust.

“It’s a pretty intense atmosphere. We know literally the whole world is watching us,” said spokesman Richard Rapoza of the current work environment.

But Rapoza says the agency cannot tolerate the death threats.

The state worker who made the mistake has received dozens of death threats. The employee, who has over 10 years experience in the agency, is not doing well.

“He understands he affected a lot of people. He’s coping. We’re doing everything we can to support him,” Rapoza said.

When asked of the possibility of the employee’s termination, Rapoza replied, “We’re not going to limit the possible outcomes of the investigation. Depending on what they find, there may be actions taken as a result of it.”

The state agency is collecting and cataloging the death threats, and will hand them over to Honolulu police shortly.

“Unfortunately, it’s the way some blow off steam. A lot were angry. To a certain extent, we understand. On the other hand, there’s no reason to do that,” said Rapoza.

The attorney general’s office says it will investigate the death threats, which are considered a crime.

The state warning center, where the mistake was made, is now off-limits to everyone but the employees in that department, due to the ongoing internal investigation.