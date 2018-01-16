Beware of black market diabetic strips

A Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center worker is accused of ordering 2,000 cases of diabetic test strips, reselling them to a source who then sold them on the black market. What are the potential hazards of expired or defective strips?

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Dr. James Ireland from the John A. Burns School of Medicine joined us in studio to talk about the dangers of buying test strips on the black market.

Ireland says this is an important issue for this community because diabetes affects thousands of people in Hawaii.