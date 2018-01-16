Blood Bank of Hawaii unveils new technology to optimize donations

The Blood Bank of Hawaii unveiled Tuesday two historic firsts for the state.

The first is a portable collection system that can be used during mobile blood drives.

The second is the ability to collect two doses of red blood cells in one sitting.

Blood is made up of red and white blood cells and platelets suspended in plasma. The technology works by separating the red blood cells while putting the rest back into your body.

Officials say this is especially helpful when getting blood from the universal type O donors.

“This technology addresses a problem we always have in Hawaii, which is the shortage of universal red cell type,” said Dr. Kim-Anh Nguyen, Blood Bank of Hawaii president and CEO. “Here’s the issue. Hawaii has the same need as the mainland, but we have half the type O blood donors that the mainland does. How do we get to the same number with half of the donors? If there’s a way that we could collect two doses from each donor, each donation, we could get there, and that’s what this technology allows us to do.”

The blood bank is always looking for donations of all blood types.

Click here for more information.