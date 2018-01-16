City to hold final presentation on future of Ala Moana beach park

The city will hold a final meeting to discuss the future of one of Hawaii’s oldest and busiest parks.

On Monday, Jan. 29, officials will present the latest version of the Ala Moana Regional Park Master Plan, which was drafted following public forums in March 2015 and April 2016, and online feedback.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the park’s McCoy Pavilion Auditorium.

“The community has embraced the need to update what President Franklin Delano Roosevelt called ‘The People’s Park’ when it was dedicated back in 1934,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “I’m pleased this process has generated so many exciting ideas to restore, revitalize and enhance this 119-acre jewel in the heart of urban Honolulu.”

An Environmental Impact Statement Preparation Notice (EISPN) for the master plan outlines a variety of short- and long-term projects and park improvements. They include:

Sand replenishment and long-term beach nourishment

Reconfiguring parking layout without losing stalls

Repaving the Ala Moana Park Drive

Renovating McCoy Pavilion and the Banyan Courtyard

Widening pedestrian access over drainage canal at Pi‘ikoi and Queen streets

Improving the park road crossing to the canoe launch ramp near the Ala Wai Boat Harbor

Expansion of promenades along Ala Moana Park Drive and the Ala Wai Boat Harbor

Increasing access to the central, raised area

Improving and hardscaping pond edges

Incorporating a multi-use facility into the Lawn Bowling area

View the full EISPN here.

A draft Environmental Impact Statement is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2018.

Meanwhile, more immediate park improvements have been implemented, including:

Renovating the existing comfort stations Ongoing Diamond Head Bathhouse renovations and future Ewa Bathhouse improvements Improvements to the Aina Moana (Magic Island) comfort stations Future outdoor shower improvements at Aina Moana

Fixing the rocky areas of the beach Staff and volunteer efforts to relocate rocks along shoreline October 2016 Sand pushing and cleaning efforts

Irrigating the Great Lawn and Aina Moana Completion of the new central-controlled irrigation system for the main 76-acre body of the park set for summer 2018 Aina Moana irrigation improvements scheduled to begin March 2018

Improving or adding exercise facilities Completion of the island’s first designated sand volleyball courts Aina Moana pathway sealed and painted Additional exercise equipment cluster to be installed.

Increasing park staff 14 permanent staff hired including groundskeepers and park caretakers

Beautifying the park Planted 44 trees along Ala Moana Boulevard in Fall 2016 Installed new hooded steel trash receptacles through a private-public partnership in September 2017 PSA on dangers of improperly dumping coals

Building a playground On-going process through a public-private partnership

Making the park safer No vandalism reported at two bathhouse facilities following installation of security cameras All existing lights at bathhouses, comfort stations, and concessions upgraded to brighter, energy-efficient LED lighting. Additional conversions planned Additional park rangers monitoring park during afternoon hours Security gates and screens added to comfort stations

Adding local vendors as a park amenity Two L&L BBQ locations opened in summer 2015

