Future ‘Bow Cordeiro on Polynesian Bowl: “We want to put Hawaii on the map”

98 of the best high school football seniors in the United States ascended upon the campus of Kamehameha-Kapalama Tuesday morning for the first practice of the 2018 Polynesian Bowl.

Among the bunch were a pair of five-star prospects, Bishop Gorman (NV) linebacker Palaie Gaoteote and Crecent Valley (OR) safety Talanoa Hufanga, who suited up for team Makai.

As contrasting as the team names themselves, throwing passes for team Mauka was Saint Louis quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. The Cover2 Marcus Mariota player of the year award winner is one of the most unheralded recruits in the nation on a national basis as a two-star prospect.

Cordeiro is out on a mission this week to prove that stars don’t matter.

“It was great getting to practice with five stars, four stars.” Cordeiro said.

“Just got to see what they have and it’s been great. Just knowing what the speed of the level is and what they can do, it helps me a lot.”

The University of Hawai’i signee’s pedigree is different in his home state, where he was considered by many to be the headliner for head coach Nick Rolovich’s 2018 class.

He is joined by fellow Rainbow Warrior signee and Kamehameha defensive end/outside linebacker Jonah Kahahawai-Welch, as well as commit Jonah Panoke (WR, Saint Louis).

“We want to put Hawaii on the map and show that Hawaii has ballers.” Cordiero added of his future teammates.

“Just to prove that Hawaii isn’t just an island and we can ball with the mainland people.”

The Polynesian Bowl is scheduled for Saturday night at 6:00 pm at Aloha Stadium. For ticket information, click here.