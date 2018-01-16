Man accused of trying to kill baby daughter appears in court

Related Coverage Man arrested for attempted murder after baby hospitalized with critical injuries

A man accused of trying to kill his baby daughter appeared in court for the first time.

Christian Mikaele, 38, was arrested early Thursday morning, Jan. 11, for an incident that occurred the night before.

The suspect’s mother says a family member called 911 after finding the 16-month-old unresponsive in their home.

She was hospitalized at Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

According to sources, police found Mikaele hiding in a Quonset hut behind the home.

We’re told Mikaele was initially arrested for abuse, but the baby’s suspicious injuries — bruising and internal bleeding — upgraded the arrest to second-degree attempted murder.

He was charged with the offense on Tuesday morning, Jan. 16.

He remains in custody, unable to post $500,000 bail.