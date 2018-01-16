March against sex trafficking gathers at state capitol

Crowds gathered at the state capitol Thursday afternoon to help raise awareness about sex trafficking.

Experts say there are people in Hawaii that are being forced into the sex trade and among the targets for predators are teens and young adults.

“If you’re parents and you’re out there watching, you know to monitor your kids internet use. Look through their social media who they’re talking to, who they’re chatting to, where they’re at because a lot of kids are being reached out to through their technology use,” said Hoola Napua board member Kaleo Schneider.

Those at the march say they hope by being out in the public Thursday that their efforts will help give trafficking victims the courage to come forward.