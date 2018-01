University of Hawai’i senior-to-be wide receiver Dylan Collie announced that he will forgo his senior season with the Rainbow Warriors in search of a graduate school transfer.

Collie posted this message to his Twitter account Tuesday evening:

Thank you for the memories Hawai’i, looking forward to the next chapter pic.twitter.com/put31B3L4X — Dylan Collie (@23Collie) January 17, 2018

The El Dorado Hills, California native complied 118 receptions with 1,300 yards and 9 touchdowns in his three years playing in Manoa.