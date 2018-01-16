Rolovich rounds out coaching staff with three hires

HONOLULU – University of Hawai’i football head coach Nick Rolovich has announced the addition of three veteran coaches who have a combined 85 years of coaching experience. Joining the staff are Mark Weber as offensive line coach, Ricky Logo as defensive line coach, and Andre Allen as wide receivers coach.

Along with recent additions defensive coordinator Corey Batoon and assistant head coach/linebackers coach Mark Banker, Rolovich has completed his staff of 10 assistant coaches. Remaining on staff are associate head coach/offensive coordinator Brian Smith, passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coachCraig Stutzmann, special teams coordinator Mayur Chaudhari, cornerbacks coach Abe Elimimian, and safeties coach Jacob Yoro.

“We’d like to welcome our final three coaches – Mark Weber, Ricky Logo, and Andre Allen – that completes our 2018 coaching staff,” Rolovich said. “During this hiring process, what I didn’t plan on getting was this amount of experience from these five new coaches. An added bonus is they bring a familiarity of the Mountain West. But no doubt in my mind what’s most important is we’re fortunate to bring in five men who have great values; love the game of football; and have a desire to mold great men on and off the football field.”

Weber has 36 years of collegiate coaching experience most recently in his second stint with Fresno State in 2016. He has stops at four Mountain West schools – Fresno State (2004-05, ’16), Utah State (2013-15), UNLV (1994-96) and Nevada (1993) as well as Pac-12 members UCLA (1997-2003) and Oregon State (1987-90). A respected offensive line coach, he has mentored a number of All-Americans and all-conference linemen who went on to play in the NFL, including Logan Mankins at Fresno State and 1998 Outland Trophy winner and All-American Kris Farris at UCLA.

Weber has been a part of 16 bowl teams – six with BYU, where he coached prior to USU and five with UCLA – and was a member of five conference championship teams. The 1999 UCLA squad captured the Pac-10 title and appeared in the Rose Bowl while Idaho State went on to win the NCAA Division I-AA National Championship in 1981.

Logo spent the past three years at Colorado State as defensive line coach, helping lead the Rams to three bowl appearances. Prior to that, he coached the defensive line at Houston (2012-14), Furman (2011), Vanderbilt (2007-10), Troy (2002-06), Western Carolina (2002), and UT Chattanooga (1995-2001) during his 23-year coaching career.

At Troy, he coached a pair of NFL All-Pro linemen – Osi Umenyiora of the New York Giants and Demarcus Ware of the Dallas Cowboys – and also served as co-defensive coordinator for two seasons before leaving for Vanderbilt. Logo has been a part of 11 bowl teams – seven as an assistant coach and four as a player at North Carolina State, where he was a third-team All-American as a senior.

Allen has coached the wide receivers at City College of San Francisco since 1991 and has mentored every Top 10 receiver in the program’s history including leading receiver Easop Winston. He served as offensive coordinator for the past 13 years and during that time, the Rams won three national titles and captured eight Northern California Championships.

In 26 years at CCSF, Allen coached 64 players who earned FBS scholarships. He also coached the tight ends and was passing coordinator for eight years. In total, Allen was a member of eight national championship teams and 21 conference championship teams.

The Weber File

Hometown: Van Nuys, Calif.

Education: Cal Lutheran, B.S. in Physical Education (1980); Idaho State, Master’s in Physical Education (1981)

Coaching History

2016: Fresno State (Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line)

2013-15: Utah State (Associate Head Coach/Offensive Line)

2007-12: BYU (Offensive Line)

2006: North Carolina (Offensive Line)

2004-05: Fresno State (Offensive Line)

1997-2003: UCLA (Offensive Line)

1994-96: UNLV (Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line)

1993: Nevada (Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line)

1991: Missouri Western State College (Defensive Line)

1987-90: Oregon State (Offensive Line)

1985-86: West Texas State (Assistant Coach)

1983-84: Eastern New Mexico (Assistant Coach)

1982: Snow College (Assistant Coach)

1980-81: Idaho State (Graduate Assistant)

1979: Los Angeles Valley College (Assistant Coach)

The Logo File

Hometown: Santa Ana, Calif.

Education: North Carolina State, Bachelor’s in Sociology (1992)

Coaching Experience

2015-17: Colorado State (Defensive Line)

2012-14: Houston (Defensive Line)

2011: Furman (Defensive Line)

2007-10: Vanderbilt (Defensive Line)

2005-06: Troy (Co-Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Line)

2002-04: Troy (Defensive Line)

2002: Western Carolina (Assistant Head Coach, Defensive Line)

2001: UT Chattanooga (Defensive Coordinator)

1995-2000: UT Chattanooga (Defensive Line)

The Allen File

Hometown: Balboa, Calif.

Education: Ashford, Bachelor’s in Liberal Arts (2014)

Coaching Experience

2005-17: City College of San Francisco (Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers)

1997-2004: City College of San Francisco (Passing Coordinator/Wide Receivers)

1991-96: City College of San Francisco (Wide Receivers)

