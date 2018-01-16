Woman accused of stealing diabetic test strips pleads not guilty

Related Coverage Suspect arrested after medical products intercepted, sold on the black market

A former pharmacy worker accused of stealing more than half-a-million dollars in medical supplies pleaded not guilty.

Stacie-Lynn Pihana, 47, is accused of ordering more than 2,000 cases of diabetic test trips while working at Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

She then allegedly resold the strips to a source, who sold them on the black market.

The health center lost more than $695,000.

“She’s scared to death. You get indicted, you get scared,” said Pihana’s attorney, Michael Green. “She doesn’t have a criminal history. It’s not like she’s been in and out of jail most of her life. It’s a first offense for her, from what I could understand.”

Pihana was charged with first-degree theft.

Her trial is set for the week of March 19.

She remains free after posting $250,000 bail.