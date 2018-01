An elderly woman was critically injured in a crash on N. School Street Wednesday.

It happened at 4:08 p.m. at the Houghtailing Street intersection.

According to police, an 86-year-old woman was crossing in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle making a right turn.

She was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.