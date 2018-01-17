FEMA joins investigation into false missile alert

The nation’s lead federal agency on disaster preparedness is now stepping in to get to the bottom of the state’s missile-alert mistake.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will investigate to get a clear picture of what failed and what needs to be improved.

This is just the latest in federal response to Hawaii’s high-profile blunder.

FEMA will launch an after-action review, while the Federal Communications Commission is spearheading a public safety investigation.

The FCC is currently flying two representatives to Hawaii to work closely with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. It will also investigate why some cell phones did not receive the text alert.

FEMA provides the system that serves as the backbone for the state’s alert system, so it wants to know what went wrong.

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz was briefed on what’s being done to rebuild the public’s trust. He says it’s necessary to have federal oversight and expertise to make the alert system better.

“The public’s trust has been broken. We need to get back to the situation in which, when the government tells you it’s an emergency, there’s no uncertainty of the reliability of their information,” he said.

The goal, Schatz says, is to make sure Hawaii has a fool-proof disaster alert system, to make sure this doesn’t happen again, to hold the state accountable, and rebuild the public’s trust.

The investigations are in addition to the state agency’s internal one. On Monday, Gov. David Ige announced the Hawaii National Guard would be taking lead in the state’s probe, with Brig. Gen. Kenneth Hara, deputy adjutant general, taking the lead and working closely with HI-EMA administrator Vern Miyagi to implement changes.

Schatz says the findings of the FCC’s and FEMA’s reviews will align with the state’s recommendations, which are expected in the next two months.

Schatz says he confirmed with FEMA that state workers took 20 minutes after the alert was sent to consult FEMA on what steps it should take to correct the mistake. He says he still doesn’t understand why it took so long.

On Friday, HI-EMA officials will brief state lawmakers about its internal investigation into Saturday’s mistake. Ige will also be present.