Hawaii doctors: Flu getting worse, deaths reported

According to the CDC, the bulk of the country could be seeing the worst of this year’s flu season as we speak.

Hawaii is the only state where the flu is not widespread.

But doctors like Dr. Jim Ireland of JABSOM think that could change soon. “Now if the CDC says it’s not widespread I believe them. But I’m not sure when that threshold is going to change because, and I talk to a lot of my colleagues, they’re seeing a lot of flu. I know of one death last week. People are being hospitalized so it is here and it serious.”

In a new report from the CDC the flu shot is shown to be anywhere from 30 to 50 percent effective this year depending on the strain of flu. “I’m seeing a lot of people with the flu have gotten the shot but I still I got it myself. I think people should get it,” says Ireland.

Doctors say the flu shot is still the best way to protect yourself, along with regular hand washing. “And the other thing is when you’re sick specially with the fever don’t go to work. Stay home. Don’t be that guy with that person who spreads it at work, and get everybody else sick.”