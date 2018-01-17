Hawaii lawmakers welcome the 2018 Legislative Session

Hawaii lawmakers welcome in the 2018 legislative session Wednesday morning at Hawaii State Capitol.

As is often the case the budget will consume a great deal of the attention. House budget will be responsible, based on Council of Revenues predictions and careful vetting by legislative committees.

Top issues to also take the spotlight includes homelessness and combining enforcement with steps to establish pathways to stability and address barriers that keep people homeless. Also to be discussed is working hand in hand with housing, and how lawmakers can take steps to expand inventory of workforce and affordable housing for Hawaii residents.

Some other topics sure to occupy a lot of time at the State Capitol during this legislative session includes minimum wage, family leave, and death with dignity.

Large crowds are expected, drivers are encouraged to use public transportation or carpool. There will be no public parking at the State Capitol.

The public is welcome to attend the opening floor sessions, however seating is limited.

Access to the Chamber galleries will be from the rotunda and will open to the public at 9:45 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, click here: https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/