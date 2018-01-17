Man mystified by unusual fish caught off West Maui



A man is excited over a fish he found off West Maui.

At first, he wasn’t sure what it was.

“We couldn’t identify it in the book, and I’ve never seen anything like it in 18 years of diving,” said Ryan Wickersheim. “We brought it on board and took it over the aquarium to have it identified.”

We’ve since learned it’s called a Sargassum frogfish.

It’s a very unusual fish, and many people don’t actually get to see it since it’s often hiding in seaweed offshore.

“The Sargassum frogfish is beautifully evolved and adapted to live inside the seaweed clump,” explained Waikiki Aquarium director Andrew Rossiter. “It’s very, very well camouflaged and it literally drifts around the ocean in these clumps of seaweed.”

Wickersheim turned the fish over to Maui Ocean Center, and says they’re waiting for the curator to decide if they plan to put the frogfish on display for the public.