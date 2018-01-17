Man pleads guilty in case of stolen commercial fireworks meant for Waikiki resort

An Oahu man has pleaded guilty in connection with the theft of a thousand commercial fireworks that were meant for Hilton Hawaiian Village.

In November 2016, U.S. attorneys say a truck owned by Hawaii Explosives and Pyrotechnics was stolen and its bunker was burglarized.

A tip led authorities to the home of Malcolm Militante.

Attorneys say his mother told officers her son brought home a bunch of fireworks, and she wanted them gone.

Militante pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of explosives and drug offenses.

He will be sentenced in May.