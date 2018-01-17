Natural Vibrations Reunite For One Final Concert this weekend

By Published:

They went from playing backyard parties for friends and families to festivals all over the world, winning multiple Na Hoku Hanohano awards and being regulars on the Billboard charts.  After a five year hiatus, all original members are now back for a final concert together this weekend. Natural Vibrations stopped by WakeUp2Day to tell us more about it.

Natural Vibrations Mahalo Concert
Saturday, January 20th, 2018
Bishop Museum Great Lawn
Pre-Ticket Sales $30
At Door: $40

Tickets are still available. Check out www.greatlawnhawaii.com for event info and tickets.

 

