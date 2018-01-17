Natural Vibrations Reunite For One Final Concert this weekend

They went from playing backyard parties for friends and families to festivals all over the world, winning multiple Na Hoku Hanohano awards and being regulars on the Billboard charts. After a five year hiatus, all original members are now back for a final concert together this weekend. Natural Vibrations stopped by WakeUp2Day to tell us more about it.

Natural Vibrations Mahalo Concert

Saturday, January 20th, 2018

Bishop Museum Great Lawn

Pre-Ticket Sales $30

At Door: $40

Tickets are still available. Check out www.greatlawnhawaii.com for event info and tickets.