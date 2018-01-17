New, for the new year, a fat-burning boost, and Pomegranate at Jamba Juice!

Jamba Juice Hawaii has introduced a new, seasonal line of healthy goodies featuring Pomegranate, a superfood, as well as a fat-burning boost, to help get the new year off on the right track.

Powered by pomegranate, the Hawaii-EXCLUSIVE Superfood Smoothie, Pomegranate Primo Bowl and PomBerry Immunity Shot offer the vitamin-rich, and antioxidant benefits of pomegranate with even more naturally deliciously nutritious ingredients, but no added sugar. Pomegranate has numerous health benefits, and is truly a good-for-you, feel-good superfood.