New Hawaii DC Batoon plans to bring “attacking defense” to Manoa

In 2018 the University of Hawai’i football team will have a new defensive coordinator for the sixth straight season.

Saint Louis graduate Corey Batoon, who was hired at the end of December from his position as co-defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic, will hope to add some light to the dark side with stability.

“I got a chance to meet with a lot of the players the last couple of days and just talking about our backgrounds and getting to know them.” Batoon said of his first few weeks on the job in Manoa.

“At the end of the day, letting them know how special this opportunity is for me to come back and how anxious I am to get going and get a chance to work with these guys.”

Batoon hopes to use an aggressive defense similar to what he ran at FAU with a 4-3 base front that incorporates the ability to become variant based on offensive personnel.

“We’re an attack style.” Batoon added.

“We’ve always been from Arkansas State to Ole Miss to Florida Atlantic that’s kind of been a trade mark of ours. Again at the end of the day we’re being judged by points and our ability to get off of the field and get the ball back to the offense so we can be successful as a unit. We like to feel like our mentality is always been an attack approach so we like take the fight to them.”

Hawaii (33.9 PPG) was 72 spots behind the 34th ranked Owls (22.7 PPG) in scoring defense in 2017 . FAU was also an impressive 37th out of 130 teams in the nation in yards-per-play at 5.19, a telling stat for how efficient a defense is without a variation in pace of play. Hawai’i was 125th in that category a year ago under former DC Legi Suiaunoa at 6.76

With the Rainbow Warriors’ struggles, Batoon doesn’t want to focus on 2017’s film.

“We don’t spend a lot of time looking at last year or the past because we don’t know what was being told.” He said.

“Where kids are putting their eyes and the scheme. So we don’t get involved in any of that. (It’s) kind of a fresh start, a clean slate if you will. Come in and bring the energy that they need to bring.”

Hawai’i is expected to hold spring camp in late March.