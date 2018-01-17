Popular Kaimuki restaurant, pastry shop to close after nearly two decades

A longtime restaurant in Kaimuki is closing at the end of the month.

After being open for nearly 20 years, JJ Bistro and French Pastry on Waialae Avenue will close on Jan. 28.

Customers say they’ll miss the eatery’s decadent desserts and bargain prix fixe meals.

“We’re pretty sad, because sometimes my mom and I like to come here and get three desserts and share that among the two of us, and we’re really going to miss that,” said customer Sarah Amimoto. “Hopefully they open up shortly and in the Kaimuki area.”

“We try to visit all the restaurants, but this is one of our favorites,” said customer Todd Bradley. “I had this one that I love to get, the classic game hen. It seems to be my go-to every time I come here.”

The owner decided not to renew his lease, but says he is looking to possibly open up somewhere else.