The second HONOLULU Family Fun Run is coming up on March 31 at Ala Moana Beach Park. The 5K event is great for the whole family and will have lots of surprises along the route.

Christi Young, Editor in Chief of Honolulu Family Magazine, has details.

Sign up now for $5 off each entry. Remember, the $15 per child covers both the keiki dash and the 5K.

Website: http://honolulufamily.com