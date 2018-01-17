Saints jumbo athlete McLeod finishes historic season at Polynesian Bowl

Of of the most inspiring stories of this years Polynesian Bowl has been Saint Francis senior pass-catcher Scott McLeod’s transformation from being homeless as a child to playing in one of America’s most talented high school football games.

McLeod fulfilled a dream of participating in this years Polynesian Bowl Tuesday, suiting up for team Makai at practice and impressing with crisp routes from the receiver position against a loaded group of defensive backs.

“It’s awesome playing against the top people because I really get to see if my skills are good enough.” McLeod said.

“Because there’s a couple of guys out there who are making it hard on me, a couple of guys I can beat so it’s just good to know that there’s someone better than me. I just want to follow whatever they’re doing, walk their walk, and just the way they speak, they way they carry themselves; I want to take that and apply it to myself.”

The Saints jumbo athlete lined up at tight end, H-back, and wide receiver for the Saints in 2017. His 55 catches for 772 yards and 11 touchdowns are all school records.

Compared to the best of the best, McLeod has the physique and athleticism required of a high level division 1 prospect. He hopes this week will open some eyes on a national ESPN3 broadcast.

Standing at 6’3″ 225 lbs, McLeod hoping for a scholarship offer from the University of Hawai’i. He told KHON2 sports that he’s been in contact with the coaches, and should hear more once he finishes passing an Anatomy class.

“I don’t have too many offers so I’m trying to give this one my all so I can get somewhere.” McLeod added.

The Polynesian Bowl is scheduled for Saturday night at 6:00 pm at Aloha Stadium. For ticket information, click here.