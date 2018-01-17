Sending the wrong alert requires more than just a mouse click

It’s the computer mistake that continues to get international attention.

So far we’ve taken a look at two different screenshots that emergency officials say staff turn to when it’s time to send out a test or real emergency alert.

Now Always Investigating has uncovered those were just two small pieces of a much bigger puzzle.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency recently changed vendors last fall for its emergency alert software. While emergency officials wouldn’t say who they use now, we traced past and recent messages to AlertSense, one of many FEMA-approved vendors nationwide.

Neither AlertSense nor HI-EMA are confirming vendor partnerships, citing security, but AlertSense did walk us through a standard system, one that has fail-safe after fail-safe built in.

Always Investigating has learned it wasn’t just a wrong mouse click, or even two, that led to the false alarm. The crisis could have been averted at many screen views in the process of sending the alert.

AlertSense agreed to walk Always Investigating through how its system should be used by any customer, using a generic example interface.

At the start, you can write a new message or use a template, like HI-EMA did Saturday. The system forces you to double-check everything.

“The next step is to create, modify, verify, and preview the content of the message itself,” explained Randy Grohs with AlertSense.

As for quickly undoing a mess if an error wasn’t caught before all that, it can be done from scratch, or a quick message overwrite in the template just sent.

“Would anyone trained in the system properly know how to do that that quickly?” Always Investigating asked.

“They should,” Grohs said. “FEMA has training materials all agencies are required to take. There’s not supposed to be anyone operating these systems who hasn’t been trained.”

HI-EMA says it’s already made process and template changes. Software vendors are even using the event as a wake-up call.

“Us along with other vendors that work with IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert & Warning System) as a front-end, for sure we’ll continue to work with our customers and train and use this as a great lesson for all of us,” said Dave Smith with AlertSense.

FEMA requires certifications from agency users like HI-EMA staff. Software vendors, like AlertSense, which provide the systems to get messages onto the FEMA backbone, also provide training.

We’ve been asking HI-EMA for days who and how many are FEMA certified and vendor trained, and especially, was Saturday’s operator qualified? We have yet to receive a response.