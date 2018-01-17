Special all day event for 125th Anniversary of the Overthrow

Thousands of people will join together on Wednesday in a day of remembrance at ʻIolani Palace, observing the 125th anniversary of the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi.

The event, called ʻOnipaʻa Kākou, will include a march, rally, live music, hula, political speeches and ceremonial protocol, all to honor Queen Liliʻuokalani, Hawaiʻi’s last monarch, and to reflect on the historical events surrounding the overthrow and its ongoing ramifications for Native Hawaiians and all of Hawaiʻi.

On January 17, 1893, western businessmen and missionary descendants, with the aid of the United States military, orchestrated a coup d’état against the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi.

In 1993, the United States formally apologized for its role in the overthrow, and the centennial anniversary events that year drew more than 20,000 people and sparked a resurgence in activism among Native Hawaiians. Significant advancements in language, education, cultural practices and other areas of concerns for Hawaiians followed the 1993 activities.

The main themes of this year’s 125th anniversary event will be to educate people about the history of the overthrow; encourage unity and leadership among Native Hawaiians; and support civic engagement in the Hawaiian community.

The 125th anniversary of the overthrow coincides with the opening of the 2018 Legislative Session and will include speeches from Native Hawaiian leaders at the Capitol Rotunda after the Senate and House adjourn from their respective opening sessions.

ʻOnipaʻa Kākou organizers will be giving away 1,000 free event shirts, provided by Hawai‘i’s Finest Clothing. In addition, event participants are encouraged to wear black and bring pink carnations as a gift to the Queen.

ʻOnipaʻa Kākou is being organized by a number of community groups including, Hui Kū Like Kākou, the Royal Order of Kamehameha I, the Kalihi Pālama Culture and Arts Society, ʻĀina Momona, Kamehameha Schools and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA).