‘They said that it was a mistake.’ Teen was first on social media to debunk missile alert

While many people were trying to figure out what was going on and what they should do, an Oahu teenager decided to help calm them down.

William Heyler tweeted that the missile threat was a false alarm and beat everyone, including state officials, to the punch.

Turns out the 17-year-old, a junior at Iolani School, was one of the few people who were able to reach the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency before the phone lines jammed up.

When he got the alert, Heyler said, “I took a deep breath (and thought) okay, there’s no air raid, sirens outside. There’s no other alerts going off, so I said this is kind of fishy.”

Heyler remembered a seventh-grade field trip he took to Civil Defense and decided to call them.

“So I looked in the phone book. First page, there’s a phone number for them, so I called them up and I was on hold for no time at all. They answered the phone immediately and I asked them, is this real? They said no, it’s not. It’s a mistake.”

Heyler did all that within five minutes and sent out a tweet at 8:12 a.m. that said: “I just called up civil defense about the ballistic missle threat to #hawaii they said that it was a mistake.”

I just called up civil defense about the ballistic missle threat to #hawaii they said that it was a mistake. — William Heyler (@wfh1901) January 13, 2018

“I looked on Twitter to see what people’s reactions were, because people were panicking on Twitter, so I said I need to calm everybody down,” he said.

Heyler said he is active on all social media platforms, but decided to use Twitter to reach as many people as possible.

Eight minutes later, HI-EMA sent out a tweet that read: “NO missile threat to Hawaii.” Governor David Ige followed suit four minutes later at 8:24 a.m.

“Afterwards, I didn’t feel mad at them at all. I didn’t feel critical. Everybody makes mistakes. Nobody is perfect,” said Heyler.

In this day and age, many, especially young people, can get information at their fingertips through their smart phones.

So what made Heyler reach for a phone book?

“I knew on my phone I had to wait a few seconds for Google to load up,” he replied.

His parents, Fred and Debbie Heyler, say they could not be more proud of their son’s quick actions.

They tell us this was very characteristic of him to call HI-EMA. They say he always asks questions, tries to find answers for himself, and also likes using the phone book.

“I’m just a 17-year-old boy who goes to school. After that was over, I had a normal day,” said Heyler.

Wow I sent this tweet out so fast, I realized I just committed a spelling mistake. It’s missile not missle. English teacher, please have mercy on me. https://t.co/gphZsqENSF — William Heyler (@wfh1901) January 13, 2018