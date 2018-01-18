Addison playing for “guardian angel” mother, former ‘Bow father at Polynesian Bowl

Published:
Bryan Addison Jr.

To wrap up his storied high school football career, Junipero Serra (CA) star defensive back/wide receiver Bryan Addison came back to his roots this week in Hawai’i.

Addison, the son of former University of Hawai’i All-WAC and NFL safety Bryan Addison, is suiting up for team Mauka this week at the Polynesian Bowl.

Bryan Jr.’s mother, Faye Kapikookalani Meyer Addison graduated from Kamehameha-Kapalama in 1988. She married Bryan Sr., and the couple had three children. Shortly after the birth of their fourth, her namesake, Faye passed away at age 32 in December of 2002.

Bryan and Faye Addison

This week Bryan Jr. is back on her former campus and the site of her service, Kamehameha Chapel, to practice for the 2018 Polynesian Bowl.

“It just brings me back to my good times when I was younger being around my mom.” Addison said.

Faye Addison

“I know she’s watching from above so just having a guardian angel watching me practice where she’s been so I feel kind of closer as well. I’m really playing for my momma. First time really being out here and playing in front of her family her part of the family. My family has seen me play, her family really hasn’t so playing in front of her family is going to be big for me.”

Bryan Jr. will also get to hit the turf of Aloha Stadium for the game Saturday night, just like his dad used to.

“Its big for me, he held himself to a high standard so I gotta do the same.”

Bryan Addison Sr.

Addison is one of the top ranked players playing this week. The four-star prospect is rated by the 247 sports composite rankings as the nation’s top athlete.

He has been playing defensive back this week, but is slated to play wide receiver in college where he is a signee with UCLA.

Bryan Addison Jr.

 

The Polynesian Bowl is scheduled for Saturday night at 6:00 pm at Aloha Stadium. For ticket information, click here. 

 

