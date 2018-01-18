Coming soon: Online inspection reports for neighbor island restaurants

Holding restaurants accountable – that’s the purpose behind the health department’s online inspection reports.

Right now, you can only see reports for Oahu restaurants.

So what about the neighbor islands?

The Department of Health’s Inspection health portal website has been online for close to two years.

Peter Oshiro with the DOH says the website has helped to hold restaurants accountable for the way they store and handle their food. “The big push, the reason for that, was we use government transparency to influence the behavior of regulated industry.”

The website provides the public with real time reports full of unredacted info from the state inspectors.

Right now it’s active on Oahu, but neighbor island restaurants are missing.

Oshiro says that’ll change. First, the Big island inspection reports will be online within two months. “When we first started the project the idea was we were going to make sure it worked really well before we moved it out to the neighbor Islands.”

This is the breakdown of how many inspectors are on the ground in each county. The Big Island has eight inspectors for around 1,700 food establishments. Kauai checks in with three inspectors. On Maui just like the Big Island there are eight inspectors. Oahu with over 6,000 food establishments has 31.