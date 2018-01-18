Ewa Beach residents take action to protect packages from thieves

Related Coverage Protect your packages from thieves with holiday shopping, deliveries in full swing



Recent posts on Stolen Stuff Hawaii mention cases of mail theft in Ewa Beach.

Some of those residents posted to the Facebook page saying mail isn’t the only thing being taken from porches.

We’re told one homeowner even encountered someone in the act.

Bernard Noel just moved to the Kuapapa at Hoakalei Residences subdivision last week.

He’s been ordering items online to furnish his new home, but even though the tracking information says the item was dropped off, the packages never made it to his hands.

KHON2 spoke with another resident who lives in the same community. He didn’t want to be identified on camera, but told us his neighbors have also dealt with missing packages.

“Another neighbor, I guess they said they had a box of cat food that was supposed to be delivered that was gone as well,” he said.

The resident said he and other neighbors installed cameras on their porches, and on Wednesday, the cameras caught a thief in the act.

We reached out to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which told us mail theft is one of our biggest challenges in Hawaii.

Officials weren’t able to provide numbers for specific zip codes, but we’re told the office receives mail theft complaints regularly from different parts of the state.

So what’s being done?

The subdivision’s homeowners association and the board president told us they’re looking into possible private security options.

The association is also encouraging residents to be vigilant and to develop relationships with neighbors.

Mail theft is a federal offense punishable by up to five years of prison per count. It is also a Class C felony here in Hawaii.

If you think you’ve been a victim of mail theft, you’re encouraged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.