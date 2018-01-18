FCC investigators work with state emergency officials to ensure alert mistake never repeated

Investigators with the Federal Communications Commission met with Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials Thursday.

They are now working on ways to improve the alert system, and say it could ultimately help improve other systems in the country.

“In particular, we’re looking into why there was a 38-minute delay between the initial transmission of the alert and when the correction was issued via an EAS (emergency alert system). Our primary focus on being here is also to identify next steps that folks can take to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again,” said James Wiley, FCC attorney advisor.

Federal investigators say the state has taken positive steps on making sure a false missile alert doesn’t happen again, but the FCC will be putting together its own list of recommendations.

The FCC also heard from television and radio broadcasters and got input on how to get a false alert message out faster. The state says it wants to be able to have direct contact with all the different stations through some type of email tree so a false alert message can be relayed at one time.

A text message will also be sent the same way.

“That they can do a wide, one-time text to all of the stations or the points of contact to let them know, ‘Hey, this was a false alert. Please notify the public,'” said Brig. Gen. Kenneth Hara, Deputy Adjutant General.

FCC investigators say they’re still looking into why some phones never got the initial alert. The FCC will be putting together a full report that could ultimately help other states improve their alert systems.

“I think the next steps that the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has taken may offer opportunity for others to learn from, and so what role the FCC can play in either amplifying those statements or offering new statements has yet to be determined,” Wiley said.

FCC investigators plan to attend Friday’s hearing at Hawaii State Capitol. Gov. David Ige and HI-EMA administrator Vern Miyagi will answer questions from state lawmakers.

