Hawaii talent shines in new big-screen blockbuster

A new movie coming out this week features not one but three actors from Hawaii.

“Den of Thieves” follows a group of elite law enforcement officers as they stand off against a band of bank robbers.

One of those robbers is UFC featherweight champion, Waianae’s own Max Holloway, who plays Bas.

“It’s called acting for a reason, and I’m excited,” Holloway previously told KHON2. “At the end of the day, I’m opening new doors for myself.”

Mid-Pacific Institute graduate Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau plays Tony Zapata.

In the last several years, he has scored roles in big television shows like “Westworld” and “American Horror Story.”

“I get to play a cop, which is the first time I’ve ever played a police officer, which I was excited to do, because I’m usually never clean-shaven,” he previously told KHON2. “And then they were like, oh yeah, but you’re a bad guy, so you keep the beard. I was like, alright.”

Kauai native Sonya Balmores also stars as Malia. Her previous credits include the television shows “Inhumans” and “Beyond the Break,” and the movie “Soul Surfer” about Bethany Hamilton.

Next week, she’ll also guest star on “Lucifer.” You can watch the show Monday at 7 p.m. on KHON2.