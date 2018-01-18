Hawaii’s Kitchen: Shokudo Japanese Restaurant & Bar

By Published:

Shokudo Japanese Restaurant & Bar just rolled out a new seasonal menu focused on healthier variations on traditional Japanese dishes.  Today, Chef Masa cooks up two dishes from the new menu:  Quinoa crusted tempeh katsu and Mentaiko Udon.

Shokudojapanese.com

