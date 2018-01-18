Hawaii’s Kitchen: Shokudo Japanese Restaurant & Bar

Shokudo Japanese Restaurant & Bar just rolled out a new seasonal menu focused on healthier variations on traditional Japanese dishes. Today, Chef Masa cooks up two dishes from the new menu: Quinoa crusted tempeh katsu and Mentaiko Udon.
Shokudo Japanese Restaurant & Bar just rolled out a new seasonal menu focused on healthier variations on traditional Japanese dishes. Today, Chef Masa cooks up two dishes from the new menu: Quinoa crusted tempeh katsu and Mentaiko Udon.
Advertisement
Advertisement