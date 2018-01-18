Kahuku names Carvalho new head football coach

Kahuku high school will have it’s 5th head varsity football coach in 6 seasons, selecting Sterling Carvalho to replace Makoa Freitas.

Carvalho had been the coach of the Red Raiders junior varsity program for the past three seasons.

Freitas finished his first and only season as head coach 11-2 with an OIA championship and loss to Saint Louis in the Open Division state championship game.

The Red Raiders have had a revolving door at the position since letting go of three-time state champion Reggie Torres in 2014.

Lee Leslie led the program in 2014, with Vavae Tata taking over in 2015 and 2016. Freitas’ lone season marked the second-straight campaign Kahuku had lost to Saint Louis in the state championship.

Despite the instability, Kahuku has gone 45-7 in the last four seasons, with a state championship under Tata in 2015.

Freitas is in Hawaii this week coaching at the Polynesian Bowl.