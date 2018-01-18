Power pole falls on Makiki apartment building due to wind

Hawaiian Electric crews are working to replace two power poles that fell in Makiki.

It happened at around 12:40 p.m. on Keeaumoku Street, near Makiki District Park.

One pole landed on an apartment complex, the second fell between two buildings. So far, we’re told no injuries were reported.

Hawaiian Electric says wind was a factor in their fall. The utility is still investigating whether there were any structural issues or termite damage.

Both poles will need to be replaced. Officials are hoping to wrap up work by 9 p.m.

In the meantime, all makai-bound lanes of Keeaumoku Street remain closed from Wilder Avenue to Kinau Street.

Freeway access to the H-1 westbound from Keeaumoku is also blocked.

The incident initially knocked out power to roughly 960 customers.

As of 2:45 p.m., 180 customers were still out of power.

The incident has some area residents concerned.

“That’s my house right there, and you see the telephone pole right there,” said Russell Andrews. “Earlier it was going like this (swaying) and it’s got wires going on at my place.”

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.