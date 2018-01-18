Two west-bound lanes of Ala Moana Boulevard closed between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street Due to Main Break

Board of Water Supply crews are continuing their work to repair an 12-inch water main break on Ala Moana Boulevard near the Ala Moana Shopping Center bus stop.

As a result of the main break two west-bound lanes are closed on Ala Moana Boulevard between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street.

The lane closure will remain in place for the duration of the main break and road repairs.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes where possible and to plan ahead for their morning commute.

Repairs to the main break and roadway are expected to be ongoing throughout Thursday.

No businesses or residences in the area are affected.

The main break was reported at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday.