Volunteers collect 10,000 pounds of invasive algae from Maunalua Bay

Nearly 200 volunteers spent their Martin Luther King Jr. holiday collecting invasive algae from Maunalua Bay.

The project was organized by the non-profit organization Kupu, in partnership with Malama Maunalua and Pono Pacific.

“This is one of our favorite events each year, because it’s an opportunity for us to gather the community and work together to malama aina,” said Kupu CEO John Leong.

Experts say invasive alien algae has become one of the biggest threats to the East Oahu bay.

“This is what makes us strong as a community, when we get outside of just ourselves and we work for something bigger than just ourselves,” Leong said.

The collected algae will be donated to local farms in Hawaii Kai, where they will be recycled to improve soil quality.