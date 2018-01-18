What’s Poppin’: Natto Popcorn and Lilikoi Frozen Kustard

By Published:

Natto is Primo Popcorn’s ‘something special’ from Japan.  This healthy and nutritional staple is served up with just a touch of wasabi and shoyu.  Just how Chef Ry likes it.   This conversation piece grabs new fans all the time.  In store or online look for these, buy one and get one free, specially priced items while supplies last.

Primo Popcorn’s frosty treat of the week is creamy and yummy Lilikoi Kustard.  It has just enough tart to know you got the real thing with this tropical favorite.  Show your passion for this fruit and get this Kustard in a pint.

Come see all they do at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.

