Windy conditions trigger problems across the state with advisory in effect

Blustery conditions caused problems across the state Thursday.

On Oahu, Hawaiian Electric says wind prompted two utility poles to fall on Keeaumoku Street in Makiki.

Wind was also the cause of downed power lines on Lahaina Street in Makaha that cut power to 2,421 customers for about two hours.

There was also a power outage that affected 420 customers in Kalihi Valley. Power was restored early Thursday afternoon.

Maui Electric tells us about 1,368 customers in Napili lost power at 1 p.m. during a period of gusty winds.

Officials say two power lines swung into each other along Lower Honoapiilani Highway, causing a short circuit.

All customers were restored by 2:12 p.m.

In Hawaii Kai, wind tossed around loose items from bulky trash piles.

“In our valley, it comes out this way, so it blows right at our cars,” said Kalama Valley resident Jim Gahler.

The city says recent holidays backed up pickup times, and staff is now working overtime to catch up on the bulky trash pickup from Kahala to Hawaii Kai.

A wind advisory is in effect for all islands until 6 a.m. Friday.

It applies to all areas of the state, except for the summits of Haleakala, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, and the Kohala District of Hawaii Island, where a high wind warning is in effect.

A strong high north of the islands will produce windy weather through Thursday night and possibly into Friday for some areas.

Winds will be strongest over and downslope to the west of the mountains on all the mountains including the central valley of Maui, central Oahu and the Waianae coast.

Easterly winds are expected to reach 20 to 40 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.