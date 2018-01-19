Family asks for help after woman vanishes, personal belongings left behind



A Waianae family is asking the public for help to find a 21-year-old woman who’s been missing for three days.

Family and friends found Melissa Estoy’s car Thursday afternoon at Zablan Beach in Nanakuli.

They say it was suspicious. The keys were still in the ignition with all the windows down.

Estoy’s parents are holding out hope that somebody out there knows something that can help locate their daughter.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing her coming back, and if you guys know anything, please come forward and let us know. As a parent I’m really concerned,” said her father, John Estoy.

Police detectives searched the area Friday looking for clues. The Honolulu Fire Department was also called in to help.

“Perhaps she could have gone swimming or snorkeling or diving or whatever the case may be. So just to cover our bases and just for due diligence, we’ve asked HFD to search the waters out there,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Crimestoppers.

Her father says Estoy is not the type to disappear. Friends and neighbors have been searching the area for the last couple of days.

“It’s out of love. That’s why we’re all together as one,” said John Estoy.

Kana Kealoha, Estoy’s cousin, found the car, a gold 1991 Honda Accord, with her personal belongings still inside.

“Her keys, her phone, her charger, all her stuff except her. Her purse, everything but her,” Kealoha said. “By that time, I tried running on the reef already just to see if she was there, but nothing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.