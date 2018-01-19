Holloway and Edgar trade verbal barbs at UFC 222 presser

The build-up to the UFC featherweight title bout between Waianae’s Max “Blessed” Holloway and Frankie “The Answer” Edgar got off to a fast start Friday with the event’s press conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

Leading up to the event, Holloway fired off a pair of lighthearted photo shopped tweets at Edgar.

Oooooooh close but the correct answer is (pat sajak voice) pic.twitter.com/JChKUxCVf0 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) January 19, 2018

The former lightweight champion was asked about the jabs by MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani Friday: “They were pretty slick I gotta say.”

Holloway and Edgar’s verbal exchanges remained entertaining yet respectful throughout the event, a refreshing display in the UFC world of Conor McGregor.

Max made sure to confront his home state’s history with Edgar. In 2010 Frankie defeated then-UFC lightweight champion, Hilo’s BJ Penn for the 155 lb. championship. Edgar once again defeated Penn in the rematch later that year, and stopped “The Prodigy” by TKO in 2014.

“I’m gonna be on my pirate ship, I’m gonna go to Hawai’i and get some gold.” Edgar said.

“You’re gonna see a new Hawaiian.” Holloway responded.

“What he did to the first Hawaiian. Hawai’i, we’re gonna get one back baby! We’re gonna get one back and then we’re going to UFC Hawai’i! Dana take me home after this. Take me home after.”

“We can rematch in Hawai’i” Edgar answered.

“Why am I gonna rematch somebody I just beat?” Holloway quipped.

UFC 222 is scheduled for March 3rd in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena.