Island Slipper: Paniolo Collection

By Published:

Bring it back to the Big Island, Paniolo style with this original collection from Island Slipper. The Hawaiian cowboy, or Paniolo, often spent the day away from home tending cattle. But when he did return home, the boots came off and it was all about comfort. Now, you can enjoy these same comforts with these full grain plush leather slippers.

Island Slipper is located on the third floor at Ala Moana Center or if you’re in the Waikiki area, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is located on the 2nd floor.

Website: shop.islandslipper.com/locations

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s