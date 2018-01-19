Mariota returns to Hawaii without worries

A trip back home to Hawaii is helping to thaw Marcus Mariota’s anguish after his Tennessee Titans’ 35-14 loss to the Patriots in the AFC Divisional Playoffs last Saturday.

Mariota made a public appearance at the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018 celebration dinner Friday night at Sheraton Waikiki.

The Titans are in the midst of a coaching search following the departure of former head coach Mike Mularkey earlier this week. Despite the pressing time for the franchise, Mariota is confident his team is in sure hands.

“I trust (Titans general manager) Jon Robinson,” Mariota said. “He’s got our team’s best in mind and they’re going to take care of it. It’s nice to come home and not have to worry about all that and really just take a breath and just kind of take some time off.”

With a upset victory over the Chiefs in the wildcard round, Mariota guided the Titans to their first postseason win since 2003.

“It’s just taking the next step,” Mariota said. “I think from my rookie year, we’ve continued to make these steps. Obviously the next big one is being competitive and getting to the Super Bowl. So that’s what you play the game for. You want an opportunity to do that. We’re working hard for it, and I think we’re all going in the right direction.”

The 2015 Heisman trophy winner helped donate the uniforms for Saturday’s Polynesian Bowl with the help of Nike.

The Polynesian Hall of Fame celebrated members Bob Apisa, Herman Clark, Maake Kemoeatu, Manu Tuiasosopo, and Kimo Von Oelhoffen.