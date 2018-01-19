Rainbow Warriors host UC Davis in critical BWC showdown

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team hosts UC Davis in the third of four straight Big West home games when the teams square off on Saturday, January 20. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a thrilling 77-76 win over UCSB and now aim for their fourth straight win, which would be a season-long streak. At 3-1, UH currently sits in a tie for second-place in the Big West with UC Davis, a half game behind first-place Cal State Fullerton (4-1). A UH win would give the Rainbow Warriors its second-best start since joining the Big West (5-0 in 2015-16).

Through its four league games, UH leads the Big West in scoring defense (64.0), three-point field goal percentage defense (.250), assists (16.0) and assist/turnover ratio (1.2). Offensively, UH is led by seniorMike Thomas who is averaging 16.8 ppg and shooting a league-best 83.3 percent (25-30) in Big West games.

Following its game vs. UC Davis, UH will host Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, Jan. 27 in the fourth and final contest of its January homestand.

Game 18

Who: Hawai’i (12-5, 3-1 Big West) vs. UC Davis (12-6, 3-1 Big West)

When: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018

Time: 7:00 p.m. HT

Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, HI

Television: Live on Spectrum Sports – Channels 16 (SD) and 1016 (HD). Jim Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.

Streaming Video: BigWest.TV (Must be a Spectrum cable subscriber to stream in Hawai’i).

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM with Bobby Curran and Jeff Portnoy. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KPUA on the Big Island, KTOH on Kaua’i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Audio Webcast: ESPN1420AM.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Ticket Information: $5-$30. UH Manoa students free with validated ID. Available for purchase online.

Promotions: Bank of Hawaii will sponsor the “Superhero Night” game on Saturday and will distribute 400 Superhero capes (250 – Adult; 150 – Kids) at Gate A. Visit the Bank of Hawaii table to play the “Plinko Game” and win FREE prizes. Fans can register to participate in the Bank of Hawaii halftime contest at Gate A for the chance to win $175 in gift cards. Be sure to wear your favorite Superhero gear and the H-Zone store located at Gate B will be selling Super Fan t-shirts (while supplies last). After the game, stick around to get an autograph from your favorite Men’s Basketball players at Gate B.

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his third season at UH (54-27). Jim Les in his sixth season at UC Davis (98-110).

Series Information: UH leads, 6-5.

About UC Davis: The Aggies improved to 3-1 in the Big West with an 85-74 home win over Long Beach State on Wednesday …Siler Schneider scored a career-high 29 points in the win…the Aggies are led by Schneider (13.4 pg) and senior forward Chima Moneke who averages 19.0 ppg and 9.9 rpg…UCD leads the Big West in steals per game (7.9) and turnover margin (+2.1).

