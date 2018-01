State lawmakers are holding a special hearing to get more answers about the false missile alert. They’re hoping to find out why it took so long to send out a second message that said the alert was false. Rep. Gregg Takayama (D-Pearl City, Waimalu) and Rep. Ken Ito (D-Kaneohe, Maunawili, Olomana), joined Wake Up 2day to tell us what they hope to accomplish.